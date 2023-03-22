Any attack on Lebanon to be responded decisively, swiftly

Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech during a ceremony in commemoration of one of the Hezbollah's founding leaders Hussein al-Shami in Dahiyeh in the south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday.

Al-Shami was one of central figures in Hezbollah’s financial field. Mainly, he contributed to the establishment of the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, a prominent microfinance agency affiliated with the Lebanese resistance movement, Al-Manar reported.

Nasrallah offered condolences to the family and brethren of Al-Shami, saying that he was one of Hezbollah officials who founded many of the Party’s institutions.

"Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, established by Hajj A-Shami, has developed remarkably since the US decision to oblige Lebanese banks to block Hezbollah officials’ accounts," he added. "All Hezbollah officials’ funds expelled from the Lebanese banks were deposited in Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association. Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association is a significant, noteworthy, and esteemed institution that has garnered both admiration and attention."

The Hezbollah chief went on to say, "Its size and solidity further add to its reputation as a prominent institution that has been targeted by various entities. We are keen that this Association be for everyone, without distinguishing between one political party and another, or between one sect and another, or one region and another."

"Our decision to open several branches is to serve people, leaving it up to the people to decide as we don’t want to impose ourselves on anyone. Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association does not take interest and usury from people, nor does it take profits, but rather provides services to people," Nasrallah noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the economic situation in Lebanon, saying, "Amid the difficult economic and living conditions and the dollar’s rate increase, the state cannot stand idly. There are measures that must be taken and can mitigate. We have consistently urged to prioritize economic discussions over political disputes and come together to establish a dialogue table, not for political gain, but to save our struggling economy and improve the livelihoods of our people."

"There is absolutely no justification for not calling for a dialogue table to exit the economic crisis. Rescuing the situation and the pound as well needs a real comprehensive multi-dimensional plan, but I have no idea when it will come out," the secretary general of Hezbollah movement added.

Nasrallah continued, "Nowadays, the entire Persian Gulf region is heading east. Saudi Arabia has invited the Chinese president to Riyadh and set up three summits for him, and the figures indicate the start of investments that worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Why is there so much fear and slowness in Lebanon? This issue is not only the responsibility of the prime minister, but also the political forces. Bank turmoil in the US now is part of the tip of the iceberg. We renew the call for cooperation, solidarity and compassion among people."

Regarding the presidency issue in Lebanon, the Hezbollah chief said, "Eforts are continuing, and we hope that regional calm and the Iranian-Saudi agreement will be reflected in helping to achieve this achievement."

He also spoke about the latest developments in occupied Palestine, saying, "The incident in northern occupied Palestine confused the enemy at all levels, Hezbollah was criticized for keeping mum, but our silence is part of the psychological media battle with the enemy. I will respond to the enemy’s threats that if Hezbollah was proven to be responsible for the Megiddo operation they will do such and such, by telling them: “buzz off”."

"The Israelis said something correct that if Hezbollah is responsible for the operation, it is not afraid to go into battle. Today, ‘Israel’ is in crisis, and no day has ever passed on this temporary usurping entity with such weakness, impasse, crisis, confusion, internal conflict, despair and mistrust," Nasrallah noted.

"When the leadership of the enemy becomes foolish at this level, we realize that its demise is coming soon," the Hezbollah leader stressed.

Nasrallah continued, "The resistance in Lebanon adheres to its commitment and its decision that any attack against any person present on Lebanese territory, whether he is Lebanese, Palestinian, or of another nationality, or an attack on a Lebanese region, will not get unanswered decisively and swiftly."

Elsewhere, he spoke about Yemen situation, saying, "We hope that things in Yemen will follow the path of ending the aggression and blockade."

"The Iraqi resistance and Iran’s steadfastness are what led to the failure of the American scheme in the region, however, there are still challenges facing the Iraqi people in confronting the American influence," he added.

