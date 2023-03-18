  1. Politics
Nasrallah, Nakhaleh hold meeting in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah met and held talks with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh, Lebanese sources reported on Saturday.

Heading a delegation of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine, Al-Nakhaleh visited Hezbollah's Secretary General, the sources cited.

No details of their meeting were published so far.

