Nasrallah, Nakhaleh hold meeting in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah met and held talks with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh, Lebanese sources reported on Saturday.
Heading a delegation of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine, Al-Nakhaleh visited Hezbollah's Secretary General, the sources cited.
No details of their meeting were published so far.
