US reacts to Lukashenko's visit to Iran

In his press briefing on March 13, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reacted to a number of issues including Iran-Saudi relations, the recent Belarusian president's visit to Iran and the JCPOA.

"We see this as, in some ways, an extension of the deepening relationship between Iran and Russia. We’ve had no shortage over the past year of sharing our concern about the deepening relationship between Iran and Russia. We’ve talked about it in terms of the security assistance that – that Iran is providing Russia, and vice versa," Ned Price said in response to a question regarding the recent visit of the Belarusian president to Iran.

Regarding the recent restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the US State Department spokesperson stated, "If the deal is fully implemented, of course, it has the potential to de-escalate tensions between these two rather large countries in the Persian Gulf."

Regarding the JCPOA, the US State Department spokesperson once again claimed that "A return to the JCPOA hasn’t been on the agenda for months now."

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday evening arrived on an official visit in Iran and held talks with many Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic revolution, President Raeisi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

