Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran agreement

"It is good that Saudi Arabia and Iran want to develop a less confrontational relationship with each other, and that is what can be said about it," Scholz said.

He made the remarks at a news conference on Monday alongside Bhutan's prime minister, Lotey Tshering, Reuters reported.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

They also agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

