Kremlin welcomes steps taken by Iran, SA to normalize ties

"We welcome any steps that can and will contribute to lowering the level of tension and optimizing dialogue in the region, a very unstable region. Especially when it comes to such key regional players as Saudi Arabia and Iran," Peskov said, commenting on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Urdupoint reported.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

They also agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

SKH/PR