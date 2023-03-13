Maldives to resume diplomatic ties with Iran

The announcement was made after the Joint Trilateral Statement was released by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran last Friday.

"In light of these positive and welcoming developments, the government of Maldives has decided to resume diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran," CGTN reported.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

