Kremlin says Black Sea will never be NATO Sea

Commenting on Kiev’s idea of demilitarizing the Black Sea and simultaneously turning it into a ‘NATO sea,’ the Russian presidential spokesman said, "The Black Sea will never be a ‘NATO sea,’ this is a common sea", TASS reported.

For all the littoral states, the Black Sea must be a sea of cooperation, interaction and security, Peskov stressed.

"Moreover, this must be indivisible security," he added.

As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, "the statement itself [on the ‘NATO sea’] is based on two contradictions." "NATO and demilitarization are two incompatible notions," he said.

SKH/PR