Iran-Saudi agreement to be basis for regional cooperation

Omani foreign minister made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday.

Welcoming the recent agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to re-establish diplomatic relations, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said that the agreement will be the basis for strengthening of cooperation and interaction among the countries of the region.

Bagheri Kani, for his part, said that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia showed that the neighborhood policy is a smart strategy of the government to secure national interests and advance foreign policy goals.

9th edition of Iran-Oman political consultations

Bagheri Kani who traveled to Muscat to take part in ninth edition of political consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, also attended the meeting with Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy, Diplomatic Undersecretary of Oman's Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, main issues of bilateral, regional and international interest were discussed.

Bagheri Kani considered the meeting as an opportunity to examine various aspects of the relations between the two countries, especially in the political sector, and as an indication of the will of the two countries to develop relations.

Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy said, "In recent years, we have witnessed an increase in the growth of trade exchange between the two countries which shows that there is a necessary capacity to promote trade cooperation between Iran and Oman."

Oman seeks to increase interaction and cooperation with the aim of establishing and maintaining peace in the region and has followed this approach in interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

