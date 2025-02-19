Israel strikes southern Syria again

The Israeli regime has been targeting Syria’s military infrastructure and strategic weapon depots since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government. This move aims to weaken any future government that may take power in Syria. In line with its aggressive policies in the region, Israeli warplanes have once again bombed Syria.

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming the attack, stating that the Israeli Air Force bombed military equipment in the Sa’sa’ area, located in southern Syria.

The statement further claimed that the attack was carried out in response to security threats posed by forces stationed in Syria.

Following the airstrike, local sources reported hearing powerful explosions in southern Syria.

As of now, no reports have been released regarding the details of the attack, potential casualties, or damages.

