Iran, S. Arabia agree to resume ties, reopen embassies

Following the recent visit of the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi to Beijing and the talks he held with his Chinese counterpart there, Rear Admiral Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) held intensive negotiations with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital between March 6-10 in order to finalize resolving the outstanding issues between Tehran and Riyadh.

At the end of these negotiations on March 10, 2023, a tripartite statement was issued in Beijing signed by Shamkhani, the National Security adviser, Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Musaid Al Aiban, as well as the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi.

According to the statement, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies within two months.

The foreign ministers of the two countries will hold a meeting to implement this decision and make the necessary arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors.

Emphasizing respect for the sovereignty of each other and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, the two countries also agreed on the implementation of the security cooperation agreement signed on April 1, 2001, as well as the general cooperation agreement signed on 5/27/1998.

The three countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also declared their firm willingness to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.

Tehran and Riyadh also appreciated the efforts of Iraq, Oman, and China for hosting the talks between the two sides.

