Tehran, Riyadh to resume talks soon, Iraqi PM says

Iran is our neighbor and we have historical relations with it, the Iraqi prime minister said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

Emphasizing that Iraq is the key to solving regional problems, Al-Sudani stated that his country seeks to establish balanced relations with Iran and the US based on Iraq's national interests.

Referring to negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Al-Sudani stated that efforts are being made to bring the approaches of the two sides closer and the meetings will resume soon.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the previous meetings between Riyadh and Tehran were held at the security and intelligence levels and Baghdad is thinking of holding a new meeting.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran seem more positive compared to the past, he added.

