Iran-Saudi Arabia ties seem more positive, Iraqi FM says

Speaking in an interview with "Al Arabi" TV, Fuad Hussein said that the previous meetings between Riyadh and Tehran were held at the security and intelligence levels and Baghdad is thinking of holding a new meeting.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran seem more positive compared to the past, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "The presence of opposition parties in Iraq does not mean that they are allowed to attack neighboring countries, just as no country has the right to target our country."

"Tehran and Baghdad enjoy good relations and we always discuss the disputed issues to reach a solution," he also added.

