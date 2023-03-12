Bagheri Kani meets Omani FM in Muscat

Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with the Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy on Sunday as well.
No details of the meetings were published so far.
MP/FNA14011221000501
TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, in a visit to Muscat, met and held talks with the Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.
Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with the Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy on Sunday as well.
No details of the meetings were published so far.
MP/FNA14011221000501
Your Comment