Pragmatic, courageous, neighbor-oriented diplomacy repeatable

"While the Zionist regime and the narrow-minded internal and foreign mercenaries are still committed to isolating Iran and bringing the country into war and tension with its neighbors, the government's pragmatic, courageous and neighbor-oriented diplomacy in normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, with all the complex political and security problems, is promising and repeatable", Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet following the agreement reached yesterday (Friday, March 10) between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies.

Earlier yesterday, Tehran and Riyadh officially announced their agreement on the resumption of bilateral relations, after days of negotiation between the Iranian and Saudi officials in China.

The three countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also declared their firm willingness to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.

SKH/FNA14011220000463