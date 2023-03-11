Qatar, Oman, Iraq welcome resumption of Iran-Saudi ties

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi in his phone talk on Friday night with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed satisfaction about the reached agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, appreciated the Omani government for its previous efforts aimed at facilitating an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iranian and Omani foreign ministers also exchanged views on the latest status of Iran's nuclear talks with world power to remove sanctions.

The prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar in a phone talk with Iran's Foreign Minister congratulated the new development in the establishment of Iran-Saudi relations.

The top Qatari official expressed hope that Iran's nuclear talks with world powers to lift the sanctions, in whose course Iran and the US have exchanged prisoners will lead to a win-win agreement.

Amir-Abdollahian, in turn, expressed hope that the other sides in those talks will act realistically.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani congratulated the new development in the establishment of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Amir-Abdollahian in phone talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein appreciated the efforts of the Iraqi government as the initiator of security talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Fuad Hussein also congratulated the resumption of the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

MNA/