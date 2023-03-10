  1. Politics
Mar 10, 2023, 5:56 PM

Neighborhood policy moving forward in right path: FM

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Referring to the Tehran-Riyadh agreement to resume bilateral ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran's neighborhood policy is moving forward strongly in the right path.

The restoration of normal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia provides great capacities to the two countries, the region and the Islamic world, Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The neighborhood policy, as the key axis of the foreign policy of the 13th Iranian government, is strongly moving in the right direction, he said, adding that Iran's diplomatic apparatus is actively seeking more regional steps.

Tehran and Riyadh officially announced their agreement to resume bilateral relations on Friday, after days of negotiation between the Iranian and Saudi officials in China.

