President Raeisi, IAEA chief hold meeting

Earlier on Saturday, Grossi also held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The IAEA chief also met and held talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Friday.

Eslami and Grossi held a joint press conference on Saturday morning as well.

Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Friday with discussing the Iranian nuclear program on agenda.

The AEOI chief said that monitoring the performance, status, and capacity of Iran's nuclear industry is the most important goal of the visit of the UN nuclear watchdog's chief.

