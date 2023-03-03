IAEA Chief Grossi arrives Tehran for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, IAEA chief Grossi was officially welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Grossi is scheduled to meet with Iranian officials and discuss issues related to the Iranian nuclear program during his two-day visit to Tehran.

Earlier this month, international atomic monitors in Iran claimed that they found uranium enriched to 84% of purity.

On Wednesday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) rejected accusations that the country is enriching uranium to 84 percent purity, asserting that there has been “no deviation” in Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

In relevant devolvement, also Behrouz Kamalvandi, the AEOI spokesman said in an interview with Mehr correspondent in Tehran last week "It is normal to see 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process. It means that we may produce 5% [enriched uranium] and see 11% particles, or we may produce 20% but see 37% particles."

RHM/