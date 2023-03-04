  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2023, 1:40 PM

IAEA chief meets Iranian FM in Tehran

IAEA chief meets Iranian FM in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

The meeting was held on the second day of Grossi's visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The IAEA chief also met and held talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Friday.

Eslami and Grossi held a joint press conference on Saturday morning as well.

Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Friday with discussing the Iranian nuclear program on agenda.

The AEOI chief said that monitoring the performance, status, and capacity of Iran's nuclear industry is the most important goal of the visit of the UN nuclear watchdog's chief.

MP/FNA14011213000540

News Code 198076

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News