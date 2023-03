The incident occurred due to the explosion of a mine left by ISIL terrorists in the path of a truck carrying Syrian citizens.

5 people were killed and 40 others were injured during the blast, according to the reports.

On February 27th, Syrian sources reported that at least 10 Syrian citizens were killed and 12 others were injured in a mine explosion planted by ISIL terrorists in Hama province.

