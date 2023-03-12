22 terrorists killed in western Iraq

The terrorists were killed during a special operation carried out by Iraqi security forces.

Several ISIL forces were among the killed terrorists, according to the reports.

Saying that the operation was secret and will continue in the country, the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service added that all of the terrorists who were killed during the operation were carrying suicide belts.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

