Mar 8, 2023, 1:30 PM

Landmine explosion in Syria leaves 3 killed, 7 injured

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Three citizens were killed and seven others were injured in a landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

Syrian sources reported on Wednesday a mine explosion in the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

Account to SANA's correspondent, three citizens were killed, and seven others were injured, as a result of a mine explosion left by terrorists in the Al-Hamidiyah neighborhood in Deir Ezzor.

Earlier on March 2, five citizens were martyred and more than 40 others were injured in a landmine blast left behind by the ISI terrorist forces in the Kabajib area in Deir Ezzor's southwestern countryside.

