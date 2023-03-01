1 Syrian army force killed as terrorists renew drone attack

The Jabhat al-Nusra and TIP terrorist groups shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, said Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides.

According to a statement released by him, one attack was carried out in Idlib province and one attack in Latakia province.

Gurinov added that terrorist armed elements launched a drone attack on the bases of the Syrian army in Latakia province, killing a Syrian soldier.

News sources recently announced 14 terrorists were killed in the clashes between Al-Nusra terrorists and the Syrian Army in the northern Rif of Latakia.

