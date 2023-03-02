Dozens of terrorists killed, injured in Khost bomb blast

News sources reported that 6 Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists were killed and 15 others were injured during the bomb blast.

The explosion comes days after a high-ranking delegation from Islamabad traveled to Kabul and demanded decisive actions against terrorist elements from the interim government of Afghanistan.

Several weeks ago, a chieftain of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group, a wing of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, along with 5 of his companions was killed during clashes in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

The Pakistani authorities asked the Taliban officials to take decisive steps against terrorism and the terrorists' use of Afghanistan's territory against Pakistan.

