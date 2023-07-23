Iranian army launches main phase of annual aerial drill

The main operational phase of the 11th edition of the annual air drill by the Iranian army dubbed "Fadaian Hareem Velayat-1402" or "(Devotees of Velayat Sanctury-2023" started on Sunday under the code "Ya Hossein(AS)" by Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Army Air Force in Anark District in the central province of Isfahan.

Different units of the Army Air Force are gathering at the Shahid Babaei Air Base in Isfahan for this year's military exercise.

Brigadier General Alireza Roudbari, the spokesman of the "11th (Devotees of Velayat Sanctury-2023" told reporters at the opening ceremony of the air drill that participating units in the air drill will practice methods of countering the attacks of the enemy's attacking forces using new tactics in a controlled way at Shahid Babaei Air Base in Isfahan. He also said that different combat and surveillance drones and warplanes will take part in the event.

It is reported that different types of combat drones, reconnaissance or disruptors Kaman-12, Karar, Mohajer 6 and Arash equipped with various warheads and carrying various types of electronic warfare equipment are taking part in the main phase and operational phase of the maneuver.

"In addition to Isfahan Shahid Babaei Base, the bases of Tehran's Shahid Lashkari, Hamadan's Shahid Noje, Shiraz's Shahid Dawran, Bushehr's Shahid Yasini, Bandar Abbas' Shahid Abdulkarimi, Dezful's Vahdati, Tabriz's Shahid Fakouri, Mashhad's Shahid Habibi Zaham, Birjand's Shahid Hosseini and Chabahar's Shahid Delhamed are directly and indirectly participating in the exercise," the spokesman said.

