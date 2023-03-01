VIDEO: Joint air defense drills of Iran Army, IRGC

Air defense divisions of the Army and the IRGC held the large-scale military exercise, codenamed 'Modafean Aseman Velayat 1401' (Guardians of 'Velayat' Sky 1401), using the country’s domestically-developed air defense missile systems, radars, electronic warfare devices, communication systems, and an integrated air defense network.
TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – The joint air defense maneuvers of Iran's Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were held in the country’s northwestern, western, and central areas on Tuesday morning.
