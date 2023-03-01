  1. Video
VIDEO: Joint air defense drills of Iran Army, IRGC

VIDEO: Joint air defense drills of Iran Army, IRGC

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – The joint air defense maneuvers of Iran's Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were held in the country’s northwestern, western, and central areas on Tuesday morning.

Air defense divisions of the Army and the IRGC held the large-scale military exercise, codenamed 'Modafean Aseman Velayat 1401' (Guardians of 'Velayat' Sky 1401), using the country’s domestically-developed air defense missile systems, radars, electronic warfare devices, communication systems, and an integrated air defense network.

