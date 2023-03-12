US transfers ISIL terrorists to its bases in al-Tanf area

Local sources said that the U.S military helicopters transferred a group of ISIL terrorists from the industrial Secondary school, which the occupation forces and the QSD militia turned it into a prison, and headed south to their illegal bases in al-Shaddadi and Omar oil field , in preparation for their transfer to the occupation’s base in al-Tanf area in Homs eastern countryside on the Syrian-Iraqi border to attack residential compounds ,state’s infrastructures,and the Syrian Arab Army’s posts, Syrian official news agency SANA reported.

Over the past years,the occupation forces transferred a large number of ISIL terrorists from Ghweran prison and a number of illegal camps and bases to al-Tanf area to train , and deployed them around its base in the region and Syrian Badia (desert) to attack civilians, buses, safe areas, and the Syrian Arab army points in the eastern region of the country, the last of which was on the 3rd of the current month, claiming the lives of 56 citizens.

SKH/PR