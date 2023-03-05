Iran ready to strengthen Iraqi armed forces: deputy min.

Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari made the comments while visiting Iran's pavilion at Iraq's 11th Security, Defense and Military Industries Exhibition underway in Baghdad.

"We as the Islamic Republic of Iran, are ready to strengthen our friends in the Iraqi Armed Forces in terms of weapons and military industries," the deputy defense minister said.

Ghalandari stated, "Our difference with many participants in this exhibition or arms sellers, who are either governments or companies, is that we are not just looking for business and making money from the sale of weapons."

The general said that the Iranian defense industry has made great achievements after the 1979 Islamic Revolution despite the fact the country has been under tough foreign sanctions, adding, "One of the most important sectors that our enemies have imposed severe sanctions against Islamic Iran since the Revolution is the aviation industry. Anyway, our young military experts through their great efforts and endeavors have managed to achieve good things in this field."

