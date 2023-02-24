Shahid Bagheri UAVs carrier to be unveiled in near future

Speaking to Iran's national TV on Thursday evening, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that "In the near future, we will add Shahid Soleimani 2 under the name of Shahid Hassan Bagheri, which was designed and produced locally by our youth, to the IRGC Navy's combat organization in the IRGC's 2nd maritime District [in the Persian Gulf]."

"These vessels are invisible to radars and their resilience is very high, and their missiles are also being manufactured locally inside the country," Admiral Tangsiri said.

Referring to the features of the Martyr Soleimani vessel, the commander of the IRGC Navy said, "This vessel is the first vessel built by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is equipped with 12 Nawab defense missiles and can easily go from Chabahar to India with an operational range of 5,000 miles."

The IRGC Navy commander also declared, "We will introduce 90 destroyers into our combat organization in the first weeks of the Month Esfand (started on February 5.)"

"We will also officially introduce the Shahid Mahdavi vessel with a speed of 18 knots into the IRGC naval combat organization in the near future," Tangsiri added.

"Shahid Mahdavi is equipped with 4 missiles with a range of 750 and 300 km, and three helicopters can land and take off on its deck," the commander also said.

Tangsiri also announced the unveiling of the Shahid Bahman Bagheri warship in the near future and said, "This vessel is a UAV carrier with a runway of 180 meters, on which the aircraft has landed [vertically] on wheels and will also fly on wheels."

He added, "About 30 Ashura-class destroyers are carried in the lower part of the Shahid Bagheri carrier."

MNA/5717644