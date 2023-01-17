IRGC tests advanced defense hardware in Persian Gulf drill

Speaking on the sidelines of the drill on Tuesday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said a wide range of high-tech military weapons and equipment were used in the drill, including naval cruise missile systems, bomber drones and smart unmanned underwater systems.

Tangsiri said the drill featured the cruise missile system in different classes, bomber and precision drones that can simultaneously hit multiple targets, smart unmanned subsurface systems, helicopter rocket firing, and heliborne operations by Navy commando forces on mobile and floating positions.

The IRGC Navy commander added that the salient features of the Tuesday’s drill included combat operations by assault vessels and the launch of naval cruise missiles and rockets, naval mine-laying in the drill zone, and detonation of a single target by cruise missiles fired from two different locations.

He said the drill’s entire operational stages were completed with total success, Press TV reported.

The IRGC Navy commander said the technology used in the exercise was designed and developed based on the threats and military activities of the enemy, and that the military equipment and weapons employed in the maneuver were completely indigenous and domestically-manufactured.

Tangsiri said the forces also practiced amphibious assault against the enemy's naval bases and facilities as well as coordination and interoperability with the use of the integrated air defense network of the IRGC and the Iranian Army’s Air Force, among others.

He said that the Iranian naval forces have ensured sustainable security in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, and that extra-regional forces are well aware of Iran’s preparedness to act decisively against any threat or adventurism.

