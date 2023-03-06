  1. Politics
Iran has ballistic missiles capable of hitting moving ships

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said that Iran has achieved the capablity to develop ballistic missiles which are capable of destroying moving naval fleets.

Major General Bagheri made the remarks on an inspection visit to a training camp for university graduates who were doing their military services on Monday where he said that the missile has been successfully tested and is now being produced in large numbers.

Iran is now among the three countries that possess the knowledge of producing these types of missiles, he pointed out. 

The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces stressed that with this achievement Iran will enjoy notable security in the surrounding waters within a 1000-kilometers radius. 

This ballistic missile targets moving objects at a speed of Mach 8 and a range of 1,500 kilometers, he pointed out adding that aircraft carriers and attacking fleets are no longer safe at a distance of 1,500 kilometers from Iran's shores. 

