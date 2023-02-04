IRGC Navy enjoying best military equipment: cmdr.

"We do not rely on any superpower as we are in possession of the best military equipment," Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Friday.

He said the IRGC Navy has precision cruise missiles. "The IRGC also manufactures speedboats and advanced drones with very high technical capacities but we cannot disclose their complete features and capabilities given certain considerations."

Tangsiri warned enemies that if they one day dare to attack Iran, they will be stunned, stopped and crushed in the face of the true power of the IRGC forces.

The IRGC navy commander said the era of the United States' acts of aggression against Iran has come to an end.

Iran was not able to counter such attacks before, but now the United States does not dare make any decision about the Islamic Republic, he added.

