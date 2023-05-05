Iran plans to build carrier with unprecendented capbilities

Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri made the comments at a gathering with college students where he emphasized that the IRGC Navy is constantly enhancing the level of equipment and weapons when it deemed necessary.

"One of our most important current plans is the construction of an aircraft carrier. This ship will be unique in the world," he said, adding that the planned carrier will come out with unprecendented capbilities.

"The carrier we talk about will have significant capablities. In addition to carrying aircraft, this ship will have the capablity to carry a large number of missile launchers, which will make the ship unique," the IRGC navy commander further explained.

Tangsiri further pointed out that the IRGC have good experiences in the field of building warships and hailed the experiences that his forces gained after the construction of Shahid Roudaki and Shahid Mahdavi destroyers.

He went on to note that "The Shahid Soleimani warship is another successful experience of ours in the field of warship making that can independently carry out a mission of about 5,500 nautical miles. This vessel is designed with special capabilities and can continue its mission without shaking in troubled seas."

