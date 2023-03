Some 2,952 people participated in the voting.

The re-election of Xi Jinping who will turn 70 in June, became possible after the country’s constitution was amended in 2018, with one person able to take up the post of the head of the state any number of times.

Xi Jinping was also unanimously re-elected as chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China as announced at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the NPC, TASS reported.

MP/PR