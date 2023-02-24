  1. Politics
Thousands rally across WB, Gaza to slam carnage in Nablus

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Thousands of people held rallies across the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip to condemn the brutal Israeli military raid on the city of Nablus, where at least 11 Palestinians were killed and scores more were wounded.

The protesters took part in overnight demonstrations organized by the Lions’ Den resistance group, and in rejection of Israeli acts of aggression and massacres, Press TV reported.

The participants waved the national Palestinian flag, and help up pictures of those killed in Israeli military raids on Jenin refugee camp, the city of Nablus and East Quds, and chanted slogans in support of the resistance front.

Demonstrators came on motorcycles or by cars in a show of solidarity with the Lions’ Den group, and set tires on fire at intersections while shouting loud chants of “God is Great.”

The presence of people in the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, al-Khalil, Ramallah and Nablus has been described as exemplary.

The Lions’ Den group had earlier urged Palestinians from all walks of life to participate en masse in the rallies.

It was reported earlier on Friday that the Israeli regime's troops martyred a Palestinian police member by the name of Mohammad Jawabre in the city of Al-Khalil. 

According to the medical staff at the Al-Khalil (Hebron) State Hospital, this Palestinian martyr was injured in a clash with the Israeli military on Thursday evening and died today of his wounds.

