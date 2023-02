According to Zionist sources, the fire broke out in the Zionist town of Kiryat Shmona in the northern Occupied Territories of Palestine near the Lebanese border.

The cause of the fire and the number of possible casualties have not yet been announced. But the Zionist media speculate that this fire caused significant damages.

Earlier in June, the Zionist media reported that a huge fire broke out in this area during which eight buses were burnt.

RHM/FNA14011201000202