Iran-Russia military coop. goes against no third country

Speaking to Sputnik, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani announced that Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister, will soon go to Moscow.

He said that Tehran and Moscow can play an important role in creating balance in the global energy market.

Kan'ani emphasized that the accusations from the western states against Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis come along with their political goals.

"The relations between Iran and Russia are based on the political will of the leaders of the two countries. Iran and Russia have great, common and complementary economic capacities. The cooperation between the two countries is expanding based on the shared interests of the two nations in the economic, commercial, industrial, energy and transportation fields, as well as in the banking and financial fields," the spokesman said.

"The military and defense relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are within the framework of the common interests of the two countries and are not against any third country," he underlined.

"The military and defense relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation date back to the time before the beginning of the military crisis in Ukraine," he noted.

He blamed the Western countries for the continuation of the Ukraine war and said that "Countries that export dozens of billions of dollars of weapons to one side of the war are not helping to end the war."

