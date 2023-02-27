Iran voices readiness to cooperate with Armenia

Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi made the remarks in a meeting with Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures in Yerevan, on Monday.

Iran and Armenia always enjoy very good friendly relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, he underlined.

Armenia's role in the development of foreign relations and access to the Eurasian Union market is of prime importance, he added.

Various projects in the fields of construction, road, tunnel digging, dam construction, urban development, energy infrastructure as well as technical and engineering services are among spheres of cooperation, he further noted.

The Armenian minister, for his part, said that the Armenian government pays special attention to the development of cooperation with the Islamic Republic in its five-year plan.

TM/85042542