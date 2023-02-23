Iran's trade with BRICS reaches $31.8b in 10 months

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, which excludes crude oil exports from the country in its statistics, Iran’s trade with BRICS member states, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, reached 39.2 million tons worth $31.8 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20).

China was Iran’s main trade partner among BRICS members with 29.17 million tons worth $25.3 billion. India came next with 5.91 million tons worth $4.01 billion. It was followed by Russia with 3.11 million tons worth $1.79 billion, Brazil with 457,473 tons worth $396.62 million and South Africa with 541,082 tons worth $294.63 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports stood at 31.63 million tons worth $15.16 billion.

MNA/PR