Iran's trade with Caspian Sea littoral states exceeds $3b

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states stood at 5.54 million tons worth $3.03 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), registering a 9.19% rise in value, but a 12.59% fall in terms of weight compared with the similar period of last year.

Russia was Iran’s main trading partner among Caspian states with 3.11 million tons (down 20.23%) worth $1.79 billion (down 1.27%) during the period under review. It was followed by Azerbaijan with 647,809 tons (down 9.59%) worth $583.37 million (up 23.45%), Turkmenistan with 1.1 million tons (down 2.65%) worth $389.65 million (up 32.64%), and Kazakhstan with 664,991 tons (up 11.27%) worth $265.9 million (up 33.21%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports exceeded 3.25 million tons worth $1.67 billion during the period, registering a 3.41% and a 23.81% rise in weight and value year-on-year, respectively.

MNA/PR