Feb 25, 2023, 10:00 AM

Iran-EU trade hit €5.2 billion

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iran and the European Union’s 27 member states traded €5.23 billion worth of goods in 2022, registering a 7.95% rise compared with the year before.

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €1.86 billion worth of goods, 8.56% more than in 2021. 

Italy came next with €713.17 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 13.32% rise. The Netherlands with €445.57 million (down 7.61%) and Spain with €378.46 million (up 12.67%) were Iran's other major European trade partners, Financial Tribune reported.

Croatia registered the highest growth of 48.84% in trade with Iran during the period under review and was followed by Bulgaria with 44.13%.

