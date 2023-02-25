Iran-EU trade hit €5.2 billion

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €1.86 billion worth of goods, 8.56% more than in 2021.

Italy came next with €713.17 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 13.32% rise. The Netherlands with €445.57 million (down 7.61%) and Spain with €378.46 million (up 12.67%) were Iran's other major European trade partners, Financial Tribune reported.

Croatia registered the highest growth of 48.84% in trade with Iran during the period under review and was followed by Bulgaria with 44.13%.

