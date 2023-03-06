Iran, West African nations to sign contract worth $850 mn

Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin made the remarks at the Scientific and Economic Cooperation Meeting Between Iran and West African Countries (IRAN WAC) held in Tehran on Monday, during which he also said that West African countries have good capacities and capabilities in mines and Iranian companies also have high capabilities in the field of mining, which can complement each other to expand economic and trade relations between the two sides.

Referring to Iran's notable growth in trade with African counties, the Iranian minister noted that Iran's exports to West Africa doubled this year.

"Good cooperation contracts are to be concluded between Iran and these African countries in various sectors, including car exports to African countries and the issue of ships, boat construction, and in various sectors of the construction industry," Fatemi Amin further pointed out.

The Iranian minister went on to note that during the conference in Tehran, Iran and West African countries will sign contracts worth $850 million as well as MoUs valued at $1 billion.

He went on to say that according to the plans, the delegation of 50 officials and economic activists from African countries who are participating in this event will visit different manufacturing units and factories in Iran such as steel, shipbuilding, oil and gas, etc. to get acquainted with Iran's economic and industrial capabilities.

SKH/IRN/85049698