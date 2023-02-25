Delegation from union of Arab parliaments to go to Syria

Speakers, representatives, and lawmakers from at least a dozen Arab parliaments have arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to take part in a session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, local Iraqi media said.

Iraqi Speaker Mohammad Al-Halboosi, who has assumed the presidency of the Union since January, received numerous delegations from Arab lawmakers across the region, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Syria, at the Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

During the meeting, The participants discussed the state of Arab affairs in the world, including the recent devastating earthquakes that rocked Syria and Lebanon.

Al-Halboosi urged the countries to take part in Syria’s reconstruction efforts following the recent earthquakes.

This was the 34th meeting of the union at the end of which a communique was issued in which the participants called for rebuilding ties with Damascus.

The participants also said that a delegation from the union will visit Syria.

