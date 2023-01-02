Israeli raids kill two soldiers, shut down Damascus airport

According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, citing a military source, the early Monday attack targeted positions in the south of Damascus.

The military source added that Syria’s air defences intercepted most of the Israeli missiles, which were launched from the direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting the Damascus International Airport and its surroundings.

The source noted that the attack left two Syrian soldiers dead and several others injured while causing some material damage as well, bringing the airport’s operations to a temporary halt.

The Israeli regime frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

The regime launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in December last year, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defences.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

