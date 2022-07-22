Syria repels Zionists' attacks, 3 killed

According to the Syrian ministry of defense, the Israeli regime launched a missile attack from the occupied Golan. The zionists targeted several points in the suburbs of Damascus city, the capital of Syria.

Syrian defense systems countered the missile aggression and hit some of the Zionists' missiles.

3 soldiers of the Syrian army were martyred in the attack and 7 other soldiers were wounded.

The Syrian government has repeatedly announced that the Zionist regime and its regional and Western allies support the takfiri terrorist groups that fight against the Syrian government.

The Syrian army has repeatedly discovered Israeli-made weapons and ammunition shipments from terrorist groups based in Syria.

The Zionists periodically launch missile attacks on targets in the east and northwest of Syria using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon have repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime, on daily basis, violates UN resolutions and violates Lebanese airspace.

