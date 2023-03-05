  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 5, 2023, 9:04 PM

Tensions on Lebanon border with Israeli regime flare: report

Tensions on Lebanon border with Israeli regime flare: report

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Lebanese media reported that the forces of the Zionist Israeli regime and the Lebanese army were on alert after escalated tension at the border lines.

According to the Lebanese Elnashra news website, the tension rose after an Israeli regime officer pushed an Israeli regime's officer and removed the metal stake that the Zionist regime's soldier was placing on the ground in violation of the Blue Line.

After the tension between the two sides, UN peacekeeping forces intervened to prevent clashes.

Israeli regime's media said that tensions rose along the Israeli regime-Lebanese border and the Lebanese Army was put on alert Sunday after reports that an Israeli regime's military patrol crossed the frontier.

“An Israeli enemy patrol breached the Blue Line in Aita al-Shaab [South Lebanon], to a distance of approximately one meter,” the Lebanese army said in a statement according to media reports.

The Blue Line is a temporary border published by the UN on June 7, 2000, after the Israeli regime's withdrawal from Lebanon.

MNA

News Code 198141

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News