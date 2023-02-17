N. Korea warns over military action as South, US plan drills

North Korea had "refrained from any special military action" this year except for regular activities, but the allies' scheduled drills would create a "grave vortex of escalating tension," the ministry said.

"If it is the US option to show its muscle and counter everything with muscle, the same is true of the DPRK's option," the ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, Reuters reported.

"In case the US and South Korea carry into practice their already-announced plan for military drills which the DPRK ... regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions," the statement said.

The ministry also warned that if the UNSC continues to be "inveigled" by Washington, it would reconsider additional actions beyond normal military activities, without elaborating.

The statement came less than two hours after South Korea announced joint tabletop exercises next week aimed at improving operations of American nuclear assets, and regular springtime drills next month.

MP/PR