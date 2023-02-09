North Korea puts on biggest ICBM display in Jong-Un presence

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter, presided over the nighttime military parade, Sputnik reported.

A military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army took place in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, where more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before were reportedly on display.

The ICBMs were paraded through the square as North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un presided over the nighttime event. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

North Korea’s state-run media outlet reported that apart from the ICBMs, the parade featured a variety of tactical and long-range missiles, which the outlet described as crucial weapons supporting the North’s “power-to-power, all-out confrontation” against enemies.

London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies defense expert Joseph Dempsey, for his part, tweeted that North Korea’s largest-yet Hwasong-17 ICBMs were on display during the parade.

