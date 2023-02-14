  1. Economy
Feb 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

Iran, Malaysia call for further boosting trade cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia stressed further strengthening bilateral relations in the trade field.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kuala Lumpur Ali Asghar Mohammadi met and held talks with Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

During the meeting, a vast range of issues was discussed and both sides exchanged views on adopting innovative ways for banking exchanges.

The two countries also called for leveraging the potential of knowledge-based companies.

The Iranian side, for his part, stressed the importance of setting up a direct flight from Tehran - Kuala Lumpur to enhance the tourism industry and the transferring of goods and passengers.

