Iran-US trade exchanges see 35% rise: report

According to the latest report released on Saturday by the US Statistics Office, the value of trade exchanges between the US and Iran from January to February 2023 reached $9.6 billion.

Trade exchanges between the two countries in this period showed a 35 percent growth as compared to the corresponding period the year before although the figure is negligible as compared to the total trade exchanges of the two countries with the world.

Iran ranked 163rd among US target export markets in the said period, the report noted.

More than $7.1 million worth of non-oil products were exchanged between Iran and the United States from January to February 2022.

